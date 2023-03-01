Euro zone bond yields hit new multi-year highs on German inflation data

Euro zone government bond yields hit their highest levels in more than a decade on Wednesday, as regional German data kept fears about inflation at the front of investors' minds. Yields, which move inversely to prices, have surged over the last six weeks as stronger-than-expected economic and inflation data has caused investors to rapidly raise their expectations of where the European Central Bank's main interest rate will peak.

Germany's 2-year government bond yield, which is highly sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, rose to its highest since October 2008 at 3.215%. Yet euro zone yields later pared their gains, with the German 2-year last up 4 basis points (bps) at 3.169%.

One analyst said comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey were likely boosting bond markets. Bailey raised the prospect that the BoE might not have to raise interest rates again, saying nothing had been decided. Yields on British government bonds fell sharply after his comments.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond, seen as the benchmark borrowing cost for the single-currency area, hit its highest since July 2011 at 2.724% on Wednesday. It was last 5 bps higher at 2.68%. Regional inflation data from Germany showed prices in North-Rhine Westphalia, the most populous region, rose 8.5% year-on-year in February, up from 8.3% in January.

The inflation rate in Bavaria stayed at 8.8% in February, the same as in January. But it rose to 8.7% in Baden-Wurttemberg, from 8.5% the previous month. Preliminary February inflation data for the whole of Germany is due at 2 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

"The main driver (of yields) has really been the regional German inflation prints that have come out," said Mohammed Kazmi, portfolio manager at Swiss bank UBP. "It does suggest we could see an upside surprise in the German inflation data this afternoon." Yields also rose sharply on Tuesday after data showed inflation was higher than expected in France and Spain in February.

As the German data trickled through, a market-based gauge of long-term euro zone interest rate expectations rose to 2.518%, its highest level since Refinitiv data records began in 2013. Meanwhile, Italy's 2-year government bond yield hit its highest since August 2012 at 3.78%. It was last up 5 bps at 3.712%.

Markets are now predicting a peak in ECB rates of around 3.9% by December, according to pricing in futures markets . Hopes of interest rate cuts this year have also evaporated. Some are still sceptical. "For us this 3.9% level really does look like it's too much," said Joann Spadigam, rates strategist at NatWest Markets. She said NatWest Markets believed a peak rate of around 3.25% was more likely.

The ECB has already raised rates to 2.5% from a record low of -0.5% in July. Expectations for higher interest rates push bond yields up and prices down, as they cause investors to demand higher returns on their investments.

The Italian 10-year yield was last up 3 bps to 4.499%, not far off Tuesday's two-month high of 4.575%. The rapid reconsideration of the likely path of ECB interest rates hammered bonds last month, with the yield on Germany's 2-year bond rising almost 50 bps. The German 10-year yield jumped 36 bps.

"Markets are no longer trying to figure out how high can the Federal Reserve and the ECB go, but for how long should we discount higher rates," said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Asset Management.

