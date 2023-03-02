Left Menu

Govt stepping in to ensure cost of ACC treatment stays low

“Like other businesses, the health professionals who treat injured New Zealanders have faced higher labour and other business costs over the past few years,” Peeni Henare said.

Updated: 02-03-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 11:00 IST
ACC payments to non-contracted treatment providers are set in Cost of Treatment Regulations, which are reviewed every two years. Image Credit: Twitter(@PeeniHenare)
  New Zealand
  • New Zealand

The Government is topping up payments to non-contracted ACC providers to ensure the cost of treatment stays low, ACC Minister Peeni Henare announced today.

“The Government is stepping in to make sure these costs aren’t passed on to clients who seek ACC for their injuries.

“From April 1 some providers will get an increase of more than 9% to ensure they can cover operational costs without increasing the amount they charge clients. This will not impact ACC levies.”

The increase will depend on provider type. For example general practice and primary healthcare nurses who are delivering ACC treatment will see an increase of 7.85%. Counsellors and some other specified treatment providers are receiving an extra 9.36%.

“Through this change we are recognising the very real cost pressures on the health services that play such a vital role in getting so many people back on their feet,” Peeni Henare said.

ACC payments to non-contracted treatment providers are set in Cost of Treatment Regulations, which are reviewed every two years. The review considers whether adjustments are needed to reflect changes in the cost of treatment.

The payments are for the portion of rehabilitation costs covered by ACC and are the most significant increases to be paid out in recent years.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

