Yemen's Presidential Council Demands UAE Withdrawal

Rashad al Alimi, head of Yemen's presidential council, has ordered all United Arab Emirates forces to leave Yemen within 24 hours. This directive follows a Saudi-led coalition airstrike targeting foreign military support for UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council separatists at Mukalla port.

Updated: 30-12-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Rashad al Alimi, head of Yemen's presidential council, issued a firm directive for the United Arab Emirates to withdraw all its forces from Yemen within the next 24 hours.

This demand comes in the wake of a Saudi-led coalition conducting a limited airstrike, which they assert was aimed at addressing foreign military aid to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) separatists, backed by the UAE, at Mukalla port.

The situation reflects escalating tensions, as Yemen's leadership seeks to reassert control while grappling with the complexities of regional alliances and influences.

