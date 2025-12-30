Yemen's Presidential Council Demands UAE Withdrawal

Rashad al Alimi, head of Yemen's presidential council, issued a firm directive for the United Arab Emirates to withdraw all its forces from Yemen within the next 24 hours.

This demand comes in the wake of a Saudi-led coalition conducting a limited airstrike, which they assert was aimed at addressing foreign military aid to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) separatists, backed by the UAE, at Mukalla port.

The situation reflects escalating tensions, as Yemen's leadership seeks to reassert control while grappling with the complexities of regional alliances and influences.