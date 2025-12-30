Left Menu

Australia's Rebound: Ashleigh Gardner's Confidence in Overcoming Setbacks

Ashleigh Gardner remains confident that Australia is still the world’s top cricket team despite recent setbacks in T20 and ODI Championships. As Australia prepares to face India next year, Gardner emphasizes the importance of overcoming pressure and leveraging home advantage to reclaim their dominance.

30-12-2025
Star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner asserts that Australia retains its status as the world's best cricket team, despite recent failures to clinch the T20 and ODI titles. As the team gears up to confront India, Gardner stresses the need to harness high-pressure situations to bounce back victoriously.

Australia will host India, the newly crowned 50-over world champions, for an extensive series in February, including T20 Internationals, ODIs, and a Test. Gardner acknowledges India's rising prowess and the challenge they presented in prior matches, emphasizing the home-ground advantage.

Gardner highlights the importance of psychological readiness to make the right decisions under pressure, identifying it as a critical area for improvement. The Australian team aims to recover from their World Cup losses by solidifying their mental game and seizing key moments.

