Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand: Multiple Fatalities Feared

A devastating bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district has claimed the lives of six to seven individuals, according to official reports.

The tragedy unfolded when the bus, on its route from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar, veered off course and plunged into a gorge near Vinayak, carrying 17 to 18 passengers.

State Disaster Response Force teams are actively conducting rescue operations, transporting the injured victims to the nearest government hospital in Bhikiyasain for immediate medical treatment.