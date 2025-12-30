Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand: Multiple Fatalities Feared

A bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district has resulted in the feared death of at least six to seven people. The bus, carrying 17-18 passengers, fell into a gorge near Vinayak as it traveled from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar. Rescue operations are underway to assist the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district has claimed the lives of six to seven individuals, according to official reports.

The tragedy unfolded when the bus, on its route from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar, veered off course and plunged into a gorge near Vinayak, carrying 17 to 18 passengers.

State Disaster Response Force teams are actively conducting rescue operations, transporting the injured victims to the nearest government hospital in Bhikiyasain for immediate medical treatment.

