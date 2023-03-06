Left Menu

Electrification reduces carbon footprints by 1.05 lakh tonnes, fuel bills by Rs 342 cr in CR's Nagpur division

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Electrification has reduced carbon footprints by 1.05 lakh tonnes and fuel bills by Rs 342 crore annually in Nagpur division of Central Railway, an official said on Monday.

Nagpur division, which has 970 route kilometres and 2,332 track kilometres in its network, is now a major hub for electric locomotives, and the aim was to ensure Indian Railways becomes a net zero carbon emitter by 2030, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said.

''Due to 100 percent electrification, we have saved Rs 342 crore in annual fuel bills. The reduction in carbon emission is about 1.05 lakh annually. The operational efficiency has improved as detention has been eliminated due to traction change,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

