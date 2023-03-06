Left Menu

World Bank says pausing Tunisia work amid racially motivated violence

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank is pausing its work with Tunisia after statements by the country's president on migrants from sub-Saharan Africa triggered racially motivated harrassment and violence, the bank's president told staff in a note seen by Reuters. In the note, sent late Sunday, Malpass said the bank was pausing Tunisia' Country Partnership Framework and had postponed a March 21 board meeting to review a new strategic engagement with the country until further notice.

He said the World Bank viewed steps announced by the Tunisian government to protect and support migrants and refugees as a positive step, and would be monitoring their impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

