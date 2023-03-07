FACTBOX-Britain proposes new immigration law to stop small boats

Britain set out details on Tuesday of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers to the UK in small boats, a proposal that some refugee charities say could be impractical and criminalize the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees. Here are the key points from the government's proposed legislation:

- DUTY TO REMOVE People who arrive illegally will be detained without bail or judicial review within the first 28 days of detention until they can be removed to either their home country or a safe third country, such as Rwanda.

Asylum claims will be heard remotely after removal. At present, refugees are often housed in hotels while their claims are processed. Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the country's interior minister, will have a legal duty to remove those entering the UK illegally. Exceptions to removals include those who are under 18, medically unfit to fly or at a real risk of serious and irreversible harm in the country the government would have removed them to.

Even in case of the exceptions, the arrivals will have a maximum 45 days to remain in the UK before their appeal is exhausted. - LEGAL CONSTRAINTS TO DETER CHALLENGES

The new bill will narrow the number of challenges and appeals that can suspend removals. Those arriving illegally will be disqualified from using modern slavery rules to prevent removal. - ANNUAL CAP

The bill will introduce an annual cap to be determined by lawmakers on the number of refugees the UK will settle via safe and legal routes, taking into account local authority capacity. The cap will be kept under review.

- MODERN SLAVERY People who arrive illegally will be barred from using the UK's modern slavery laws to block their removal under the plans.

- PERMANENT BAR Migrants arriving on small boats will face a permanently bar on lawful re-entry to the UK and a permanent bar on securing settlement in the UK or securing British citizenship, subject to only very narrow exceptions.

