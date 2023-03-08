Left Menu

China stocks drop on hawkish Fed stance, tech hit hard

** The energy and banking sectors weighed on the China A-shares index, losing 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively. ** In Hong Kong, Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd tumbled as much as 6.9% as the company reported a 74% decline in net profit for 2022.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:13 IST
China stocks drop on hawkish Fed stance, tech hit hard
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong stocks slumped, while China shares also slipped on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.66%, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.48%. ** The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.53%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index tumbled 2.9%.

** Wider Asian equities fell sharply as Powell's hawkish comments on Tuesday raised the possibility of the Fed returning to large rate hikes to tackle sticky inflation. ** "With central banks determined to defend their credibility, rates are likely to rise higher and stay at restrictive levels for longer than markets currently expect, particularly in the U.S. and the UK," said Matthew Quaife, head of Multi-Asset Investment Management, Asia at Fidelity International.

** "We believe that this cumulative tightening will lead to slower growth and, ultimately, to cyclical recessions in the U.S., Europe and the UK later this year or next year." ** Intensifying China-U.S. tensions also weighed on market sentiment.

** The White House backed legislation, introduced on Tuesday by a dozen senators, to give the administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats. ** Hong Kong-listed tech giants dived 3.8%, with Alibaba and Tencent down 3.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

** Meanwhile, China said on Tuesday it will set up a new financial regulatory body to consolidate oversight, which analysts said was aimed at closing loopholes with multiple agencies monitoring different aspects of trillions of dollars worth of its financial services industry. ** The energy and banking sectors weighed on the China A-shares index, losing 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

** In Hong Kong, Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd tumbled as much as 6.9% as the company reported a 74% decline in net profit for 2022. The Hang Seng materials index fell 2.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023