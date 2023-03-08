Four killed in accident in Shimla

Four people, including an Army jawan, were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle fell into a 200-meter deep gorge in Nerva region here, officials said.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Nerva from Bharant in Kaidi gram panchayat. The accident took place around 5 km from Nerva market.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries on the way, police said The deceased have been identified as Lucky (23), the Army jawan; Akshay (23), a college student; Ashish (18) and Rithik (18), both school students.

All the victims hailed from Nerva area, they added.

