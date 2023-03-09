Why 3D Printing Has Become So Popular Over The Years

While the technology has been around for decades, recent advancements have made 3D printing more accessible and affordable. SLA printing, in particular, uses a UV laser to harden a liquid resin to create objects with great detail and accuracy. As such, many entrepreneurs have shown interest in 3D printing.

According to a recent study, the market value of 3D printing and additive manufacturing equipment will grow to over USD$2.7 million in 2030—a considerable bump up of USD$2 million from 2020. This study shows how quickly businesses and corporations are looking for ways to utilize 3D printing to their benefit.

With 3D printing, companies can bring their products to the market quicker, and consumers can get the products they want faster. Keep reading this blog if you’re intrigued by 3D printing and want to learn more about its appeal and growth.

What is 3D printing?

Additive manufacturing, most commonly known as 3D printing, is a process of creating three-dimensional products from a computer. “Additive” refers to the manufacturing process in which an object is built by adding multiple layers of material between each other.

It’s possible to build extremely thin layers—as tiny as a few microns—to construct elaborate patterns. Many different applications exist to create the digital file needed for 3D printing. The digital file is sent to the 3D printer, which reads it and builds the product layer by layer.

To give you more insight, here are three of the most popular 3D printing methods:

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): FDM is one of the most popular types of printing things in 3D due to its affordability and ease of use. You can use this method by melting thermoplastic material until the machine forms the product. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS): In SLS, a powerful laser is used to fuse tiny particles of material, such as plastic, metal, or ceramic powders, layer by layer to make the final product. SLS can create complex geometries and is often used to produce functional parts or prototypes in aerospace, automotive, and medical devices. Stereolithography (SLA): SLA printing service involves using a liquid resin cured using a UV laser to produce highly detailed and precise objects. SLA is standard in creating jewelry, dental implants, and medical devices.

Although they aren’t the only 3D printing methods, these are the most common. It would be best to look into other options because another may work better for your company, staff, or product.

Benefits of incorporating 3D printing for your businesses

Many small and large enterprises have included 3D printing in designing, prototyping, and producing goods. Here are some benefits that have made 3D printing so prevalent in today’s business world:

Customization

Personalization is a significant advantage of 3D printing. 3D printing allows for item customization to suit each buyer’s individual preferences. It is vital in the medical field, where 3D printing makes custom prosthetics to ensure maximum comfort for the user. The ability to customize products can also lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Cost-effective

Compared with more conventional production processes, 3D printing can save you money. When part of your process layers materials on top of each other, you dispose of minimal waste at the project’s end. Additionally, 3D printing eliminates the need for tooling. Most industries that use 3D printing do so because the costs of 3D-printing prototypes aren’t too high.

Speed

3D printing has drastically accelerated the manufacturing process compared to traditional production methods. Formerly, manufacturing a finalized product may take weeks or months. With the help of a 3D printer now, companies can complete the process in hours. It has resulted in decreased manufacturing costs and quicker production times.

Improved Design

3D printing allows for greater design flexibility compared to traditional manufacturing methods. Designers can create complex shapes and structures that would have been impossible to produce with conventional manufacturing. As a result, the design industry is entering a period of unprecedented creativity and uniqueness.

Sustainability

If you compare it to conventional production processes, you’ll see that 3D printing is a far more sustainable option. As 3D printing only utilizes the precise quantity of material required to make the object, it results in less waste. Furthermore, 3D printing may use recycled materials, reducing waste and environmental effects even more.

Accessibility

3D printing has made manufacturing more accessible and democratized the industry. Small businesses and individuals can now produce their products without large-scale manufacturing facilities. As a result, creative and innovative new horizons have opened up for entrepreneurs.

Takeaway

3D printing has numerous benefits, leading to widespread adoption across many industries. From customization to cost-effectiveness, speed, improved design, sustainability, and accessibility, 3D printing can revolutionize how we think about manufacturing. More positive possibilities will open up in the future as the tech develops.

As a manufacturing method, 3D printing is a remarkable innovation that has brought about massive changes. Individuals and companies favor it because of its low cost, convenience, and minimal environmental impact.

Author Bio

Allie Walker is a freelance writer who has been writing guest posts and blog articles for more than a decade. She particularly enjoys writing about trends, regardless of the industry. During her free time, she knits. She's also learning to crochet these days.

