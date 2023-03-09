Left Menu

Bus falls into roadside ditch in UP's Shamli, 20 hurt

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 20 people were injured when a private bus fell into a roadside ditch near Gandhevda village in Shamli district's Garhi Pukhta area on Thursday, police said.

The private bus was on its way to Shamli town from Gangoh with 20 passengers. The injured have been admitted to hospitals where the condition of five are said to be critical, Garhi Pukhta police station SHO Ajay Vir said.

The cause of the accident is being looked into, he added.

As soon as news of the accident spread, local politicians and administrative officials reached the spot to oversee the rescue operation, the police said. Shamli District Magistrate Ravinder Singh also visited the hospital to check on the injured, they added.

