Czech transport minister to meet EU counterparts on Euro 7 standard

The Czech Republic's transport minister will meet his counterparts from other countries with reservations about the European Union's proposed Euro 7 motor vehicle emission standard on March 13, he said on Thursday.

The meeting in Strasbourg will also deal with the bloc's agreement on limiting the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines after 2035, Transport Minister Martin Kupka said on Twitter.

