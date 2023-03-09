Syria's Aleppo airport to reopen on Friday morning, ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:34 IST
Syria's Aleppo International Airport will resume operations on Friday morning after being shut down due to an Israeli air strike, state media said on Thursday, citing a statement by the ministry of transport.
The ministry called on all air carriers to reschedule all flights and said the airport is ready to receive relief aid planes for earthquake victims.
