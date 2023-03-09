SBIHM's "Vivartana - 2023": A Celebration of Transformation, Global Cuisine, and Talent on Display!

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/ATK): Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM) held its annual event "Vivartana - 2023", celebrating the essence of transformation and unity through various cultural and educational activities. The event brought together students of Hotel and Hospital Management and Fashion Designing, faculties, and industry leaders and gave the students an excellent opportunity to demonstrate their talent and skills on a larger scale. The event's main attraction was the International Food Festival, where students from the Hotel and Hospitality departments presented various types of mouth-watering dishes. From French Chicken Bourgion to Chinese Date Pancakes, the festival featured an array of international cuisines that left the guests delighted and impressed. Alongside the food festival, the Hospital and Healthcare Department organized a seminar on healthcare studies, while the Fashion Technology Department hosted a glamorous fashion show.

The event was inaugurated by esteemed guests, including Eminent Painter Subhaprasanna Bhattacharya, General Managers of JW Marriott and Hyatt Regency Kolkata, and Chef Vijay Malhotra, Executive Chef of ITC Royal Kolkata, among others. They lit the ceremonial lamp and cut the ribbon to start the international food festival. The event was a testament to the commitment of SBIHM to provide its students with world-class infrastructure and education. The senior students ensured that the junior students had an equal opportunity to experience and leverage the facilities and produce talent that excels in a global environment. With the help of experienced mentors and the support of first and second-year students, the final-year students of Hotel and Hospitality Management, in particular, nimbly arranged and exquisitely presented the festival.

Chef Mrinmoy, the Culinary Mentor of SBIHM, expressed his dedication to the success of the event. "When we take on each project, we devote huge blocks of time to researching all the elements that are involved," he said. He further added, "We will do everything we can to make the event a huge success for everyone involved." The event was a golden opportunity for the students to showcase their talents and creativity before industry professionals and potential employers. The guests and invitees thoroughly enjoyed the enchanting cultural show, fashion show, health care seminar, and other thrilling activities in association with first and second-year students of other management courses.

"Vivartana - 2023" was a huge success that brought the community together, celebrated cultural diversity, and gave students a platform to portray their talent and skills. The event was a testimonial to the diligent efforts and commitment of the students, and also the support of faculties as well as the industry professionals who collaborated to make the event a huge success. This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

