Left Menu

Entrepreneur Sanjay Nigam to come up with fashion investment based web series!

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, the new funding platform created by Sanjay Nigam is ready to completely revolutionize the fashion industry. Worth more than 200 Crore, the venture will be investing more than 20 Crore in fashion based startups, thus helping industry members and fashion entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into a reality. Apart from Nigam, who himself has been in the industry for more than 2 decades and has businesses across different verticals, the venture is also backed by world renowned business moguls like Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of RJ Corp, Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal steel and Power, Robin Raina, CEO of Ebix Inc., Vagish Pathak, Chairperson of India Fashion Awards and Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, and so on.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:55 IST
Entrepreneur Sanjay Nigam to come up with fashion investment based web series!
The Investment IP will be a venture close to Rs 200 CR backed by business moguls. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, the new funding platform created by Sanjay Nigam is ready to completely revolutionize the fashion industry. Worth more than Rs 200 Crore, the venture will be investing more than Rs 20 Crore in fashion based startups, thus helping industry members and fashion entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into a reality. Apart from Nigam, who himself has been in the industry for more than 2 decades and has businesses across different verticals, the venture is also backed by world renowned business moguls like Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of RJ Corp, Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, Robin Raina, CEO of Ebix Inc., Vagish Pathak, Chairperson of India Fashion Awards and Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, and so on. Fashion Entrepreneur Fund would be Asia's biggest fashion grant and India's only fashion based funding platform, anyone and everyone from the Indian fashion fraternity can apply, be it a stylist, model, MUA, photographer, agent, backstage manager or anyone else. Apart from the industry members, FEF is also open to individuals who wish to build a fashion industry based business. Thus, one can also say that FEF is an identity which exists to completely safeguard industry members and aspiring individuals. The IP will be soon launched as webseries on a renowned OTT platform.

The founder of FEF, Sanjay Nigam hails from Lucknow, he is no stranger to creating new businesses and IPs and turning them into successful self-sustaining identities. He is the man behind India Fashion Awards, Talent Factory, India Bridal Fashion Week, Times Fashion Week, India Showcase Week, La Finesse and Show Director's Night. Apart from fashion, Nigam has multiple businesses throughout different verticals. He co-owns cigarette and tobacco brands, as well as celebrity management wings and an agro based business. With this power packed lineup, it will be interesting to see what else is in store by the torchbearer of fashion, Sanjay Nigam.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023