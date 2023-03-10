Loyal customers feel understood, but is reading their minds possible?

If you want your business to succeed, your approach must be different from that of other business owners. Customers are frequently ignored before and after the sale as enterprises don't devote enough attention to their stories and the personalization of their offerings according to client's specific needs. As research shows, 74% feel that when they're understood and valued, they become loyal to a company, and 64% of them would buy from a brand that knows them.

Personalization is key, and even though companies don't always succeed in understanding their customers through and through, their actions are observed and appreciated. Clients can overlook a bad experience when they see a company's efforts to improve the customer experience.

Customers buy on emotion, so let's see how you can identify their feelings to carry out advertising campaigns that connect with people.

Tailor your offerings

Going back to the importance of personalization. When your customers are offered tailored discounts and deals, they're more likely to remain devoted, boosting brand loyalty, which, in turn, enables you to get to know them better.

A McKinsey & Co study shows that 71% of customers expect personalized interactions, and 76% get frustrated when this doesn't take place. Businesses that expand faster gain 40% more money from personalization compared to their slower-growing counterparts.

This being said, you can't just rely on a blanket approach in your relationship with your customers. Look at previous interactions, segment your email lists, and be careful to target only the ideal clients.

Gather information about your target audience

To convert traffic into leads and sales, your business needs to attract the right traffic first. How would things turn out if you were to market makeup to men? Yes, you might see some sales, but not as many as you would if you were marketing your products to women.

To convert as much as you want, you need customer market research. This sometimes brings the question, "to do it in-house or reach out to experts?". Well, the way to kick-start and speed up the process is to work with an agency specializing in capturing and analyzing data. Experts from Savanta market research employ advanced tech tools and techniques to gather specific data and identify your potential and current clients' behaviors, thus helping you differentiate and improve your marketing campaigns and ultimately tracking your ROI.

Start a mobile loyalty scheme

Regarding long-term connections and trust, developing a customer loyalty program will not only increase consumer retention rates but will also open up a continuous channel of communication between your company and your audience.

Just take a look at the Sephora Beauty Insider program that enables customers to earn points on their purchases and redeem them for rewards. Or at the Starbucks Rewards or Amazon Prime programs. They've all achieved remarkable success through their unique loyalty programs while gathering invaluable consumer insights and data.

Use social listening across your social platforms

Social media might be the most important tool. Yet, platforms like Facebook and Instagram aren't limited to your business output – they're vital for gathering consumer insight, like understanding what keeps your customer base engaged and interested, and the impact of your messages.

People love sharing their interests, so by making them social, you get to track their passions, see who they follow, where they live, and so on, until you find what motivates and keeps them engaged with a brand.

Social media analytics tools can prove useful. However, some data and market research companies specialize in this regard.

Get important customer insight with surveys

Consumer surveys have long been used to gain customer understanding and for good reason. Email, social media, online, and even in-person surveys are all useful tools for gathering that kind of information. However, designing a survey program with well-defined objectives is crucial, carefully considering the aspects your business needs feedback on.

Focus on customer experience questions if you want to enhance customer service. And if you want insight into your future business direction, you can ask for customer input on your strategies. A mix of qualitative customer feedback and quantitative data responses is the best way to obtain a thorough picture of customer insight.

Use online quizzes

Customer insight is a top business priority, but you're not to blame if you see it as a chore – customers might find it boring to share their opinions, too, if it's not asked in a fun and captivating way. Therefore, the way to make giving feedback more appealing is to make it more effective. How? Through quizzes.

These collect essential customer insight into behavior, preferences, and demographics in an engaging way. But you have to ensure your quiz addresses the specific insight. For instance, you can ask about their demographics or discover which services or products best suit specific client segments. Some examples of the most common demographics are:

Age

Gender

Geographic location

Level of education

Household income level

Employment status.

Check out your competition

Businesses often carry out competitor analysis at the business plan stage, but it's actually a crucial activity they should undertake on a regular basis. Understanding exactly who your rivals are, what they offer, and what keeps clients loyal to them will provide you with a vital understanding of the true meaning of your customer base.

Evaluate your indirect competitors as well. The information garnered from your investigation will help you create a detailed profile of your consumers.

Bottom line

Understanding the customer mindset takes time and effort, but it's essential for any company's sale process. It's the most effective way to personalize your marketing tactics and almost every part of your business. Once you're knowledgeable of the strategies above, you can start improving your business planning.

What may seem like a tough battle is actually a matter of using the right techniques and tools. And luckily, you're not alone in a sea of different, hard-to-understand behaviors. You can better understand your clients with assistance from companies specializing in market research and advisory services.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)