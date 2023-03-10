Boeing, GMR Aero Technic to set up freighter conversion line in Hyderabad

Aircraft maker Boeing and GMR Aero Technic have entered into an agreement for setting up a new Boeing converted freighter line in Hyderabad.

GMR Aero Technic is the first Boeing supplier in India that will have the capability to support future conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft, a release said on Friday.

At an event here, Boeing India President Salil Gupte said that time has come for the cargo market.

''Our cooperation with GMR Aero Technic is not only a testimony of the maturation of Indian MROs in the country to support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat but also supports the anticipated growth of the carog sector in the region,'' he said in the release.

