Allstate India joins Kincentric Best Employers Club

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Allstate India is proud to announce its membership in the Kincentric India Best Employers Club for the year 2023. This exclusive club recognizes organizations that have consistently demonstrated their commitment to building differentiated experiences for their employees. Membership in the Kincentric India Best Employers Club is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes a review of the last three years' certifications and an in-depth analysis of the people processes in place. This evaluation is designed to understand the longevity of the initiatives and practices that member organizations have put in place to create a positive employee experience.

"We are honored to be a part of the Kincentric Best Employers Club," said Chetan Garga, Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Allstate India. "Our people are our most valuable asset, and we are continuously improving the workplace experience." Kincentric measures organizations on employee engagement, agility, leadership, and talent focus. It does a rigorous review of three years of certifications, plus a comprehensive analysis to determine the longevity of initiatives and practices. Allstate India was also recognized as Kincentric Best Employer in 2020 and 2021.

Allstate India was also recently recognized by People Business as one of the Top 50 Companies with Great Managers in India for its commitment to managerial excellence. The recognition highlights Allstate India's efforts to develop strong leadership capabilities and promote continuous learning and development among its managers. The Allstate Corporation is one of the largest publicly held insurance providers in the United States. Ranked No. 66 in the 2022 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue, The Allstate Corporation owns and operates 18 companies in the United States, Canada, Northern Ireland, and India.

Allstate India Private Limited, also known as Allstate India, is a subsidiary of Allstate Corporation. The India talent center was set up in 2012 and operates under the corporation's Good Hands promise. As it innovates operations and technology, Allstate India has evolved beyond its technology functions to be the critical strategic business services arm of the corporation. With offices in Bengaluru and Pune, the company offers expertise to the parent organization business areas including technology and innovation, accounting and imaging services, policy administration, transformation solution design and support services, transformation of property liability service design, global operations and integration, and training and transition. This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

