Left Menu

Maha: 32 injured as truck rams into group out to commemorate Shivaji’s birth anniversary

A total of 32 persons on their way to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were injured after a tempo ferrying some of them was hit by a truck in Maharashtras Pune district on Friday, an official said. One person is critical and two others sustained severe injuries, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:27 IST
Maha: 32 injured as truck rams into group out to commemorate Shivaji’s birth anniversary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 32 persons on their way to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were injured after a tempo ferrying some of them was hit by a truck in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday, an official said. One person is critical and two others sustained severe injuries, he said. The group was carrying ‘Shiv jyot’ (a torch) from Malhargad to Shiltane village in Maval tehsil when the accident took place. Some of them were in a tempo, while others were on bikes, he said. “When the group was near Ravet in Pimpri Chinchwad around 4.30 am, a truck rammed into them, injuring 32 persons. One of them is critical and two are severely wounded,” said Vivek Mugalikar, senior inspector from Hinjawadi police station.

All the injured are being treated at nearby hospitals, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023