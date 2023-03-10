Left Menu

UK economy more resilient than many expected - finance minister Hunt

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:45 IST
UK economy more resilient than many expected - finance minister Hunt
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that the British economy had been more resilient than many had expected, commenting on official data showing economic output rose 0.3% month-on-month in January.

“In the face of severe global challenges, the UK economy has proved more resilient than many expected, but there is a long way to go," Hunt said in a statement.

Hunt said he will set out the next stage of the government's plan to "halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy" during the spring budget next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023