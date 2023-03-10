Left Menu

Delhi govt's senior officer awarded 'Best Public Relations Officer' at Media Excellence Awards

The event was organised by the Media Federation of India. Azad has been awarded for his exemplary media coverage and awareness of the electoral process among the youth of Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:35 IST
Delhi govt's senior officer awarded 'Best Public Relations Officer' at Media Excellence Awards
Kaanchan Azad being conferred the award (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A senior officer of the Delhi government -- Kaanchan Azad -- was awarded the 'Best Public Relations Officer' of the year at the 17th Media Excellence Awards 2023 on Friday. The event was organised by the Media Federation of India. Azad has been awarded for his exemplary media coverage and awareness of the electoral process among the youth of Delhi.

Haryana State Higher Education Council Chairman Brij Kishore Kuthiala and Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh presented the award to Kaanchan Azad, according to an official statement released on Sunday. Azad currently works as the Officer on Special Duty and spokesperson in the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

He had earlier served as press secretary to former Chief Minister of Delhi -- Late Sheila Dikshit. Before serving in Delhi government, he was a senior crime reporter in Delhi. The Media Federation of India is formed by the joint efforts of mediapersons and other famous personalities to promote and honour media personalities of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023