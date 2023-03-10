Srinivas Hanumankar takes charge as Member (Human Resources) at AAI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday said Srinivas Hanumankar has taken charge as Member (Human Resources).

Prior to the appointment, he was serving as the Chief Personnel Officer in the Indian Railways.

''As Member (Human Resources) of AAI, Srinivas will be the overall in-charge of coordinating and implementing personnel and industrial relations policies, commercial management functions in the organisation.

''He is expected to play a leadership role and provide effective support in achieving sustained growth of the organization's business,'' AAI said in a release.

According to the release, Hanumankar's core areas of expertise include policy making, and strategising and managing change in large organisations through training, skilling/upskilling, IT and organisation development interventions.

Hanumankar holds a Bachelor (Hons), Master's and Doctorate degree in Earth Sciences. He also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management.

