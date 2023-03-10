Ambience Group announces "OnCe Only" offer for home buyers

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ambience Group, one of India's leading names in the real estate, hospitality, and education sectors, has today announced the "OnCe Only" Offer for home buyers during their Sales Carnival from 17th March to 19th March 2023. This exclusive event is designed to provide an immersive experience to potential buyers who are looking for luxury homes that offer a unique blend of comfort and elegance. There will be interactive sessions with Ambience Group representatives followed by a show around of the apartments and the project from a fresh perspective where new zones will be unveiled for the uninitiated.

In addition to the luxurious show apartments and interactive sessions, the three-day carnival will offer potential buyers a range of exclusive lifestyle benefits coupled with convenient payment plans. With these offers, Ambience Group aims to make luxury living more accessible for buyers who are looking for the best value for their investment. The offer has been announced for the group's residential project, Ambience Creacions, located in Sector 22, Gurugram. The projects offer 3-4-bedroom units with sizes from 2800 sq. ft. to 4000 sq. ft.

Prices for Ambience Creacions starts at Rs 3.99 Cr* onwards. "We are delighted to launch the OnCe Only Offer, which is designed to provide potential buyers with a firsthand experience of our luxury projects. At Ambience, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality homes that reflect their unique style and taste. We believe that the OnCe Only Offer Carnival will be a great platform for buyers to discover the luxurious lifestyle that Ambience Creacions has to offer," said Ankush Kaul, Chief Business Officer - Ambience Group.

Ambience Creacions, is a city center project, flanked by robust urban infrastructure with great connectivity. It is an integrated complex with large green spaces, along with the bells and whistles such as a sprawling club house, multiple social interactive zones, a grand gym, yoga studio and many other Re-Creacional features. Ambience Creacions is designed for the discerning global citizen being just a short distance away from the Delhi International Airport. It has well-appointed and spacious apartments and penthouses. The project encompasses many cosmopolitan features and is home to wandering paths and natural elements.

The well-diversified Group also operates iconic malls in Gurugram and Vasant Kunj, and office developments in Gurugram and Rohini. The Group also owns luxury hotels including The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences, Gurugram and The Leela Ambience Hotel & Convention Centre, East Delhi. The group also operates state-of-the-art schools in Delhi & Gurugram. With its in-house construction and development capabilities, the Delhi-headquartered Ambience Group has created a name for itself in the luxury real estate segment.

