Euro zone bonds rally as U.S. bank jitters lifts safe havens

Government bonds rallied across the euro zone on Friday, winning a reprieve from rate-rise expectations as a selloff in U.S. bank stocks boosted demand for safe-haven assets. Germany's two-year bond yield slid 21 basis points (bps) to 3.07%, its biggest one-day fall since July.

The 10-year German Bund yield dropped to a 3-week low at 2.429%. It was last down 14 bps at 2.50%, in its biggest daily fall since early February. Across the euro area, 10-year bond yields were down over 10 bps.

Trading in the tech-sector-focused SVB Financial Group's shares was halted in the U.S. on Friday after they tumbled 66% in premarket trading. CNBC reported that SVB efforts to raise money had failed and it was in talks to sell itself, as the lender's problems rippled through global markets and hit banking stocks.

European shares were broadly weaker on Friday, with the bank index falling 4.5%. Some analysts argued that any material threat to the system would immediately eliminate expectations for rate hikes.

"It doesn't seem that we're currently facing systemic risks, but the SVP case is an alarm bell. We need to monitor the developments carefully," said Massimiliano Maxia, a senior fixed-income specialist at Allianz Global Investors. Markets currently expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 or 50 bps in March.

Also in focus was the Bank of Japan, which maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and held off making changes to its controversial bond yield control policy, leaving options open ahead of a leadership transition in April. "The entire rally in rates was driven by the news from SVB," said Pooja Kumra, senior European and UK rates strategist at TD Securities in London.

"The BOJ keeping its stance unchanged has added to the momentum in bond markets." Italy's 10-year yield dropped 6 bps to 4.33%, after dipping to its lowest level since mid-February at 4.242%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened to 181 bps. "Fixed-income markets were already range-bound after the recent repricing in expectations for the monetary tightening path," Allianz Global Investors' Maxia said.

European Central Bank (ECB) rate expectations have dropped in the last two sessions after the recent upward repricing. The November 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward was at around 3.8%, implying a deposit rate at 3.9% by year-end.

The November 2023 ESTR forward hit 4.04% on Wednesday, compared to around 3.25% early in February. The U.S. economy added jobs at a solid clip in February, likely ensuring that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for longer, though wage inflation showed signs of cooling.

U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Friday, despite strong economic data, while investors continued to assess any possible fallout in the banking sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)