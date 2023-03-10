CR completes 100 pc electrification of broad gauge network; will reduce 5 lakh tonnes of carbon footprints annually

Central Railway on Friday said it had achieved 100 per cent electrification of its broad gauge network of 3,825 kilometres, which was resulting in annual reduction of 5.204 lakh tonnes of carbon footprints.

In a release, the CSMT-headquartered zonal railway said the 52-kilometre Ausa Road-Latur Road stretch in Solapur division was the last non-electrified section and its electrification was completed on February 23.

''This move helps in reducing carbon footprints of 5.204 lakh tonnes every year as well as savings of Rs 1670 crore. It will reduce fuel bills and help us earn carbon credit,'' CR general manager Naresh Lalwani said.

