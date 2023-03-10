Left Menu

CR completes 100 pc electrification of broad gauge network; will reduce 5 lakh tonnes of carbon footprints annually

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:35 IST
CR completes 100 pc electrification of broad gauge network; will reduce 5 lakh tonnes of carbon footprints annually
  • Country:
  • India

Central Railway on Friday said it had achieved 100 per cent electrification of its broad gauge network of 3,825 kilometres, which was resulting in annual reduction of 5.204 lakh tonnes of carbon footprints.

In a release, the CSMT-headquartered zonal railway said the 52-kilometre Ausa Road-Latur Road stretch in Solapur division was the last non-electrified section and its electrification was completed on February 23.

''This move helps in reducing carbon footprints of 5.204 lakh tonnes every year as well as savings of Rs 1670 crore. It will reduce fuel bills and help us earn carbon credit,'' CR general manager Naresh Lalwani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023