Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St sinks on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report

"The fear is whether it's broader than one industry's bank and one segment of the economy." While many investors were looking through their bank holdings for signs of risk, Schleif said much of the weakness in regional bank stocks stemmed from a "proverbial shoot first ask questions later situation." The KBW regional banking index and the S&P 500 financials index were under pressure throughout the session. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 56.64 points, or 1.45%, to end at 3,861.78 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 199.20 points, or 1.76%, to 11,139.16.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 02:30 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St sinks on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's indexes closed lower on Friday as investors ran for the exits as they stressed out about the health of U.S. banks after regulators had to close a high-profile lender to the technology sector, overshadowing the February jobs report. California banking regulators said they closed SVB Financial Group to protect deposits in the largest bank failure since the financial crisis. A capital crisis at SVB had already put pressure on bank stocks globally.

SVB had tried but failed to shore up its balance sheet through a stock sale proposed late on Wednesday. The same day, crypto-lender Silvergate Capital said it would have to wind down after huge losses from the FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapse. "There's concern cracks may be appearing in the financial system as a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes," said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer, BMO family office in Minneapolis. "The fear is whether it's broader than one industry's bank and one segment of the economy."

While many investors were looking through their bank holdings for signs of risk, Schleif said much of the weakness in regional bank stocks stemmed from a "proverbial shoot first ask questions later situation." The KBW regional banking index and the S&P 500 financials index were under pressure throughout the session.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 56.64 points, or 1.45%, to end at 3,861.78 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 199.20 points, or 1.76%, to 11,139.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 342.20 points, or 1.06%, to 31,912.66. Investors had expected to be more focused on economic data than bank stocks. Before the market opened the non-farm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in February while average hourly earnings rose 0.2% last month after gaining 0.3% in January and unemployment rose to 3.6%.

The data had eased concerns that the Fed could raise rates by 50 basis points at its March meeting after hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell this week, But investors were more focused on uncertainties around the bank system, said John Praveen, managing director & Co-CIO at Paleo Leon in Princeton, New Jersey.

"Whatever positive vibes came out of the labor market report were upstaged by negative vibes from the SVB situation," said Praveen. In individual stocks, Gap Inc fell after the apparel retailer posted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates.

Oracle Corp slid after the software firm missed third-quarter revenue estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023