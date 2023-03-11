MASK TV OTT releases a melodious qawwali from AZAMGARH, a film slated for Eid streaming

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/PNN): AZAMGARH has been the talk of the town, not the district, but the movie by Tag productions Anju Bhatt and Chiranjeevi Bhatt; producers of the web series/ film released one more trailer for viewers ready reference last week on youtube and on the OTT platform itself. It features Anuj Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Amita Walia and other talented actors.

Azamgarh film songs will also be streaming to catch up the attention of viewers; one qawwali sung and composed by Nizami Bandhu and penned by Pratap somvansh will be released on Thursday. Another song written by writer and director of the film Kamlesh k Mishra sung by sagar kendurkar and music rendered by bapi Bhattacharya, namely "naare Hain angaare hain..." will also stream soon as Channel Producer Mansie Bhatt says, "Our OTT is known for unmasking entertainment and marches ahead for their set goals." This April on Eid, viewers will be gifted with the movie Azamgarh streaming on Mask tv OTT platform."

"We are not here to create controversies but to celebrate Holi as the festival of love, friendship, justice and unconditional devotion. We rest all negativity from any corner and extend our positive faith for unmasking good quality entertainment and resolve to certain serious and sensitive issues as AZAMGARH deals with such a sensitive issue that has to be a partner with, care and share to fight against anything that comes to disrupt a bright future of youth." Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala (Hungam media group) is the PRO of the Mask TV Project.

