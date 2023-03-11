Left Menu

IDFC Mutual Fund to be rebranded as Bandhan MF from Monday

The company will also continue to focus on providing innovative and client-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 19:54 IST
The banks' ability to manage its asset quality better than the peers remains monitorable Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bandhan Financial Holdings-led consortium is set to launch a new brand identity for IDFC Mutual Fund, which will be effective from March 13, a statement said on Saturday.

As a result, the fund house's schemes will be renamed, with the word ‘Bandhan’ replacing 'IDFC' in each of them.

The new brand logo will also be unveiled, closely resembling the Bandhan Bank logo, but with additional colours and styling, the statement said.

Regulators had objected to the use of Bandhan Bank logo for mutual fund operations.

IDFC Asset Management Company was acquired by the consortium, which comprises Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC, and ChrysCapital. Bandhan holds 60 per cent of the acquired entity, with control of operations, while the other two will hold 20 per cent each in the AMC. BFHL will be the sponsor of the mutual fund.

The underlying investment strategy, processes, and team will remain the same, so investors can benefit from the same high-quality investment approach that the fund house is reputed for, the statement said.

The new brand identity is expected to help the company strengthen its market position and boost investor confidence in its offerings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

