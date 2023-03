DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 4.21 crore at railway station in AP

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested two persons for carrying smuggled gold worth Rs 4.21 crore at Srikakulam railway station, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI Visakhapatnam officials intercepted a passenger, who arrived at Srikakulam railway station from Kolkata by Chennai Mail (Howrah to Chennai) on March 9, along with the recipient who was at the railway platform to meet the passenger.

Eight smuggled gold bars weighing 7.396 kilograms valued at Rs 4.21 crore were recovered from the passenger's travel bag, a DRI release stated.

The gold was smuggled into the country from Bangladesh and recast into bars in Kolkata, the release said. The two persons, including the recipient, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

