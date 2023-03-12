Left Menu

PTI | Vidisha | Updated: 12-03-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:15 IST
MP: Two killed, 19 injured after bus rams into tractor-trolley
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed and 19 injured when a speeding bus rammed into a tractor-trolley near Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha city on Sunday, officials said. The accident took place near Sanchi, around 8 km from Vidisha city, in the early hours of the day, they said.

At least 21 injured victims were brought to the medical college hospital, of which a 70-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man died, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Vaibhav Jain said.

Two of the remaining injured persons are in a critical condition, he said.

Vidisha's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said that two persons died in the accident in Sanchi, which falls under neighbouring Raisen district.

According to an eyewitness, the tractor-trolley ferrying villagers was stationary when a speeding bus rammed into it from behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

