Series of workshops held to facilitate wider adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

A series of regional workshops were organized to facilitate the increased adoption of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) platform across all the States and UTs and to sensitise the state officials about it.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 17:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A series of regional workshops were organised to facilitate the increased adoption of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) platform across all the states and UTs and to sensitise the state officials about it. The first regional workshop for Central and Western Zone was organized on February 20, 2023 in Goa.

The second regional workshop with nine States/UTs -- Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, was organised on March 10-11, 2023 in Kochi. National Master Plan is an approach that enables integrated and synchronised implementation of projects.

It was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021 with a vision to break departmental silos in government and institutionalize holistic planning for stakeholders across major infrastructure projects. National Master Plan aims to reduce cost of logistics in India compared to global benchmarks by 2030, improve the Logistics Performance Index ranking (endeavour is to be among top 25 countries by 2030), and create data driven mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

