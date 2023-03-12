Left Menu

Army, local police rescue stranded tourists in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:31 IST
Army, local police rescue stranded tourists in Sikkim
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Troops of the Indian Army, along with the local police and administration, have rescued around 900 tourists who were stranded on their way to Gangtok from Nathula and Tsomgo Lake amid heavy snowfall, a defence official said.

The tourists, stuck on Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Narendra Modi Marg till late on Saturday, were moved to safety and provided warm clothes, medical aid and hot meals by the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, said Defence PRO Lt Colonel Mahendra Rawat.

At least 360 tourists, 142 women and 50 children, spent the night at army camps, while several others made it to Gangtok with the help of the army and the police, he explained.

The defence officer also said that the roads were cleared on Sunday.

''Work to open the roads was taken up by the Army with assistance of General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) dozers. By 9 am, the road was cleared to enable the movement of vehicles. Quick reaction by troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions,'' he stated.

The travellers and the civil administration have expressed their deep gratitude to the Army for the prompt relief operations, the defence PRO added.

The administration has stopped issuing passes for Nathula and Tsomgo Lake for now in the wake of the heavy snowfall in East Sikkim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023