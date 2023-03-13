Left Menu

There are signs cost pressures in manufacturing sector softening: FICCI survey

FICCI's latest quarterly survey on manufacturing reveals that after experiencing a revival of the Indian economy in the financial year 2021-22, the momentum of growth has continued for the subsequent quarters of 2022-23 with some temporary effect of the global slowdown on Indian manufacturing.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:02 IST
There are signs cost pressures in manufacturing sector softening: FICCI survey
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With growth expected to continue for the Indian manufacturing sector in Jan-March 2022-23, there are signs that cost pressure witnessed in the last many months seems to be softening a bit for the sector, notes latest FICCI Manufacturing Survey. FICCI's latest quarterly survey on manufacturing reveals that after experiencing a revival of the Indian economy in the financial year 2021-22, the momentum of growth has continued for the subsequent quarters of 2022-23 with some temporary effect of the global slowdown on Indian manufacturing.

High raw material prices especially that of steel, increased transportation, logistics, and freight cost, and a rise in the prices of crude oil and fuel had been the main contributors to the increasing cost of production. Other factors responsible for escalating production costs include enhanced labor costs, high cost of carrying inventory, and fluctuation in the foreign exchange rate.

FICCI's latest quarterly survey assessed the sentiments of manufacturers for Jan-March 2022-23 for eleven major sectors namely Automotive and Auto Components, Capital Goods, Cement, Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Machine Tools, Metal and Metal Products, Paper Products, Petrochemicals and Fertilizers, Textiles, Apparels and Technical Textiles, Textile Machinery and Miscellaneous. Responses have been drawn from over 400 manufacturing units from both large and SME segments with a combined annual turnover of over Rs 10 lakh crore.

The existing average capacity utilization in manufacturing is around 75 per cent, which reflects sustained economic activity in the sector. In fact, this is more than 70 per cent capacity utilization reported for the previous surveys. Based on expectations, the Auto, Capital Goods, Cement, Electronics and Petrochemicals, and Fertilizers sectors are poised to see strong growth. Rest all the sectors are expected to register moderate to low growth in Q-4 2022-23 as given in the table below.

Further, the survey showed hiring outlook is positive but remains below potential as only 32 per cent of the respondents were looking at hiring an additional workforce in the next three months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023