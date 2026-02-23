Samvardhana Motherson Opens New Facility for Automotive Lighting in Gujarat
Samvardhana Motherson International, in collaboration with Marelli, has launched a new manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, dedicated to producing advanced exterior lighting systems for vehicles. This venture aims to bolster the company's capabilities in the automotive sector, aligning with the evolving demands of the Indian market.
According to Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Vice Chairman of Motherson, the strategic investment represents a significant leap in delivering future-ready lighting solutions that meet the dynamic needs of their clientele. The plant aims to harness global innovations combined with robust local manufacturing strength.
Frank Huber, President of Marelli's Lighting business, highlighted the joint venture as a fusion of international expertise and local execution, designed to cater to the Indian market's premium requirements. The announcement positively impacted the stock market, with Samvardhana Motherson shares rising by 1.12% to close at Rs 130.80 on the BSE.
