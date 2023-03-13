BBC says Gary Lineker to return to presenting
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:35 IST
Britain's BBC said presenter Gary Lineker would return to presenting duties as it sought to bring an end to an escalating row over its impartiality.
The corporation will hold a review over how presenters can use social media after he was taken off air for criticising the government's immigration policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
