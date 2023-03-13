Govt seeks Parliament approval for Rs 2.7 lakh crore supplementary grants

The central government on Monday sought approval from Parliament on Monday for the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants worth Rs 2.7 lakh crore for the financial year 2022- 23. Of them, Rs 1.48 lakh crore will be net cash outgo. The second batch of supplementary demands for grants includes 73 Grants and 3 Appropriations.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 270,508.89 crore," an official statement said. For fertilizer subsidy, a total of Rs 36,325 crore was sought. About Rs 25,000 crore was sought for the Department of Telecommunication for Universal Service Obligation Fund.

Under the USOF, the government offers mobile and digital services to rural and remote areas. Further, Rs 33,718.49 was sought for meeting an additional expenditure for provision for payment of regular pension due to enhanced One Rank One Pension (OROP) defence pensions.

The government has also sought two additional transfers of Rs 29,617 crore and Rs 3,889 crore to the GST compensation fund, which will be released to the states and UTs. (ANI)

