China to resume issuing all types of visas for foreigners -Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 01:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 01:03 IST
China will resume the issuance of all types of visas for foreigners starting on March 15, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing the Chinese Embassy in the U.S.
China will also resume visa-free entry for several places, including Hainan Island and for cruise ships that stop in Shanghai, the report added.
