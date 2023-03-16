Left Menu

Fire breaks out in multi-storey commercial complex in Hyderabad; 7 rescued

A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex at Secunderabad here on Thursday evening, officials said. Seven people trapped on the fifth floor of the building were rescued by the firemen, and many more are still feared trapped, they said, adding rescue effort to get them are on.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:45 IST
Fire breaks out in multi-storey commercial complex in Hyderabad; 7 rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex at Secunderabad here on Thursday evening, officials said. Seven people trapped on the fifth floor of the building were rescued by the firemen, and many more are still feared trapped, they said, adding rescue effort to get them are on. According to a witness, the fire started at around 7.30 pm in the complex that houses several offices.

More than 10 fire fighting vehicles including four fire engines were rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze. Efforts were still underway to douse the flames.

A preliminary investigation suggested short-circuit to be the reason behind the blaze, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023