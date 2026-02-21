High Court Cancels Judicial Leaves for Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal

The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has ordered the cancellation of all leaves for judicial officers in West Bengal until March 9. This move aligns with Supreme Court directions for a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Chief Justice Sujoy Paul convened a high-level meeting involving state and central officials to address the revision process.

A notification from the high court mandates that leaves, except for medical emergencies, are canceled. Judicial officers, including district judges and those on deputation, must remain at their posts. This directive extends to officers in special, CBI, commercial, and fast-track courts, among others, highlighting the court's commitment to the revision process.

The Supreme Court, addressing a controversy between the state government and the Election Commission, ordered the deployment of current and former district judges for the SIR. The Court cited logical discrepancies in progeny linking on the voter lists as a concern and instructed the Chief Justice to allocate judicial resources for resolution. The final electoral roll is expected by February 28, with assembly elections anticipated in March.

