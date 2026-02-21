Left Menu

BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason

BJP workers protested across states against the Youth Congress's 'shirtless' demonstration at the India AI Impact Summit. The ruling party accused Congress of tarnishing India's image. The demonstration, which included slogans against the government, led to the arrest of four Youth Congress workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:25 IST
BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated weekend of political demonstrations, BJP activists launched protests in multiple states, denouncing the Youth Congress's dramatic 'shirtless' protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The opposition party stands accused by the BJP of bringing India into international disrepute.

The controversy erupted when Youth Congress workers staged a protest at the AI summit venue, raising slogans against Prime Minister Modi and displaying t-shirts with critical slogans on the trade deal with the US. The protest has been labeled 'treason' by BJP representatives, escalating tensions between the parties.

Amidst thickened political strife, four Youth Congress members were arrested and sent to police custody for their involvement. As the AI summit concluded, criticism from political leaders across the spectrum highlighted a divisive atmosphere on how India's image is portrayed on global platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

