Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

In a significant escalation of regional hostilities, Israeli airstrikes on eastern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of eight members of the militant Hezbollah group, sparking international concern and regional tension.

The strikes targeted three command centers in the Baalbek region, with Lebanon's Health Ministry reporting ten fatalities. The toll comprised both militants and civilians, including a Syrian and an Ethiopian.

The incident underscores rising regional tensions post-October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, with Hezbollah's subsequent support prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes, despite a US-brokered ceasefire.

