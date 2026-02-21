Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed eight Hezbollah members, including local officials. The Lebanese Health Ministry reports 10 fatalities, blending militants and civilians. The incident escalates ongoing regional conflicts amid rising tensions with Iran. The strikes follow Hezbollah's rocket fire into Israel post-Gaza conflict, intensifying the volatile situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rayak | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant escalation of regional hostilities, Israeli airstrikes on eastern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of eight members of the militant Hezbollah group, sparking international concern and regional tension.
The strikes targeted three command centers in the Baalbek region, with Lebanon's Health Ministry reporting ten fatalities. The toll comprised both militants and civilians, including a Syrian and an Ethiopian.
The incident underscores rising regional tensions post-October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, with Hezbollah's subsequent support prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes, despite a US-brokered ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Lebanon
- airstrikes
- conflict
- Middle East
- tensions
- escalation
- ceasefire
- Gaza
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare in Telangana: Communal Disturbances Lead to Multiple Arrests
Trump Defies Supreme Court, Increases Tariffs Amid Trade Tensions
Tensions Surge in Lyon After Activist's Murder Sparks Protests
Explosive Tensions: Security Concerns in Punjab Under Scrutiny
Controversy Erupts Over US Ambassador's Comments on Middle East Territory