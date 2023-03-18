Left Menu

IMF approves rule change that would allow Ukraine loan program

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 04:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 04:18 IST
The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Friday approved rule changes that would allow the IMF to approve new loan programs for countries that face "exceptionally high uncertainty" -- a move that is expected to pave the way for a new Ukraine loan program.

The Fund said in a statement on Friday that the changes to its financing assurances policy would apply to countries experiencing "exogenous shocks that are beyond the control of country authorities and the reach of their economic policies."

