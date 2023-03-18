Rajasthan govt okays customised packages for five projects to encourage Rs 6,994-cr investment

During the Board of Investment's review meeting of Rajasthan on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved customised packages for five projects to encourage investment of Rs 6,994 crore in the state. These project will create employment opportunities for 5,415 workers.

Gehlot said that in order to increase investment in the state, the Congress government has implemented many important policies and programmes in the last four years -- MSME Policy in Rajasthan, Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) and others. The proposals were approved in the fourth meeting of the Board of Investment at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday. CM Gehlot said that the state government will set up new industrial units in the state.

The chief minister said that the obstacles in investment should be removed with full commitment and projects should be started in a time-bound manner. "The recently released RIPS 2022 has been highly appreciated by investors," the chief minister said, adding, "With these policies, proposals from international companies are constantly coming. This will further strengthen industrial growth."

Industries and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat said that a meeting is organised by the department on the first Thursday of every month to implement the proposals of investors in the state. The approved proposals during the meeting are the Wonder Cement Ltd project, JK Cement Ltd project, Fortelia Industries project, Barve Group's project and establishment of Maya Hill Resort LLP Project Hotel and Resort Investment.

Project of Wonder Cement Limited: Integrated Cement Plant with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore will have a capacity of 25 MTPA cement and can generate 40 MW. It can employ 825 people. Project of JK Cement Limited: 25 MW captive solar power project with 4 MTPA clicker and 3 MTPA cement and 25 MW (waste heat recovery) WHRS captive power generation, with an investment of Rs 2,550 crore.

Project of Fortelia Industries: Caustic Soda, hydrochloric acid and allied products manufacturing plant in Dungarpur district with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore can employ 2070 persons. Barve Group's project would set up a manufacturing unit of automobile assembly frames and parts for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and accessories. Total investment would amount Rs 1,015.77 crore and employ 1,402 people and the project will be located in RICO region, Karoli of Alwar.

The last one would be the establishment of Maya Hill Resort Project Hotel and Resort Investment with an investment of Rs 127.71 crore and can provide employment to 293 persons in sub-tehsil Delwara of Rajsamand district. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary for Industries and Commerce Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Akhil Arora and others were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

