Mangaluru International Airport adds two more EVs to vehicle pool

The Mangaluru International Airport MIA has added two more electric vehicles EVs to its vehicle pool this year to attain sustainability in its routine operations.With this, the airport now has six electric vehicles in its pool, a release from the MIA said here Saturday.While five of the six EVs are regular sub-compact crossover SUVs, the sixth one is a SUV which has been modified into a Follow Me or Apron Control vehicle for exclusive use on the airside.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-03-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 19:56 IST
The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has added two more electric vehicles (EVs) to its vehicle pool this year to attain sustainability in its routine operations.

With this, the airport now has six electric vehicles in its pool, a release from the MIA said here Saturday.

While five of the six EVs are regular sub-compact crossover SUVs, the sixth one is a SUV which has been modified into a ‘Follow Me’ or ‘Apron Control’ vehicle for exclusive use on the airside. ''With the addition of two more EVs, MIA has not only completed its planned transition from fossil-fuel to EVs for FY23, but gone beyond,'' the release said.

Powered by a dedicated EV charging station on the landside in the parking island, the designated user departments use these ‘green vehicles’ for their routine operational needs.

The MIA has drawn up a plan to set up a dedicated EV charging station on the airside for EVs. Switching to EVs will help in curbing carbon emissions, thus reducing carbon footprint of the airport facility. The induction of more EVs is also in line with the airport’s objective to achieve carbon neutrality by 2029, the release said.

