Five labourers hurt as roof of under-construction shop collapses in Jaipur

Five labourers were injured when the roof of an under-construction shop collapsed in Jhotwara area here on Saturday, police said.

The condition of one of the labourers is serious, they said.

A shop is located on the ground floor and another was being constructed on the first floor.

Jhotwara Station House Officer (SHO) Ghanshyam Singh said the accident occurred near Pratap Dairy on Niwaru Road when the roof of the first floor collapsed.

He said the roof collapsed suddenly and five labourers were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital where the condition of one labourer is critical, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)