Pak PM Sharif says govt will provide subsidised petrol to low-income people

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-03-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 21:54 IST
Cash-starved Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday announced that his government will provide subsidised petrol to low-income people to offset the impact of raging inflation.

A subsidy of Rs 50 per litre was part of a relief package and it would be available to those who own motorcycles, rickshaws, 800cc cars, and other small vehicles, Sharif told a meeting held to review the relief package for the vulnerable groups.

"The programme to help the people will be implemented soon and a comprehensive strategy is being formulated on the issue," he said, adding that the government was committed to assist the poor despite economic difficulties.

He noted that motorcycles, rickshaws, and small cars are primarily used by low-income individuals, and the subsidy would provide relief to those in need.

Earlier, The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the government was working on a Rs 120 billion cross-subsidy plan to provide relief to the poor who have motorbikes but can't afford the highly expensive fuel.

It said that the government plans include charging the rich, who own expensive cars, Rs 15 extra per litre of petrol to finance the cost of fuel subsidy for the poor.

Citing sources, the paper said that Sharif had tasked officials to develop a mechanism for providing subsidised petrol to the poor motorcycle owners.

One litre of petrol is being sold at around Rs 273, which is a huge burden for people who use motorbikes or small vehicles for traveling. The measures by the government would be a great relief for such people.

Already the government has also announced to provide free flour to the needy in the holy month of Ramadan, starting from March 23.

