Left Menu

IndiGo embarking on next level of growth: CEO Pieter Elbers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:56 IST
IndiGo embarking on next level of growth: CEO Pieter Elbers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo is embarking on the next level of growth and cost leadership is crucial for the airline, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

Currently, IndiGo operates around 1,800 daily flights and has a fleet of more than 300 aircraft.

''We are embarking on the next level of growth,'' Elbers said at a session of CAPA India aviation summit in the national capital.

He noted that the V-shaped recovery of the country's aviation sector has been a part of learning.

After being significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the aviation sector is on a strong recovery path and the domestic air traffic has almost touched the pre-pandemic levels.

Noting that affordable fares are important, Elbers said maintaining cost leadership is crucial.

The low cost carrier is the country's largest airline with a market share of more than 55 per cent. Responding to a query, Elbers said Indian aviation will move towards more sustainable finance, adding that there is more stability in the market.

The airline is focusing on internationalisation of operations. It plans to start flights to Nairobi, Jakarta and some central Asian destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023