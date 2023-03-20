Left Menu

Sale no 12 at Calcutta tea auction will be under new Bharat model: CTTA

The new software has been provided by NSE.IT, which had also programmed the earlier English auction system which remained operational since 2008-09. He said Guwahati Tea Auction committee will switch over to the new mode from Tuesday, while Siliguri from March 22. Implementation of the Bharat auction mode is a mandate given by Tea Board to all the committees both in North and South India.

Sale no 12 at Calcutta tea auction will be under new Bharat model: CTTA
The city tea auction under the aegis of Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) will be under the new Bharat model to be held online on March 22, an official associated with the development said. Secretary of CTTA J Kalyana Sundaram said that Sale no 12 which will be held on Wednesday will be under the Bharat auction model, for the first time in north India. He said that the test run of the pilot project had already been successfully conducted on March 1 without any glitch. The new software has been provided by HYPERLINK ''http://NSE.IT'' \nNSE.IT, which had also programmed the earlier English auction system which remained operational since 2008-09.

He said Guwahati Tea Auction committee will switch over to the new mode from Tuesday, while Siliguri from March 22.

Implementation of the Bharat auction mode is a mandate given by Tea Board to all the committees both in North and South India. He had said sales numbers 9, 10, and 12 had been dropped at the Kolkata auction due to insufficient arrivals of tea at the auction. South India had already switched over to the Bharat auction model earlier. Under the Bharat model, the bids had to be entered before the lots offered go to live online. In 2022, tea volumes sold through the auctions in India was around 590 million kg.

