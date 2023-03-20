More strike disruption expected at French airports this week
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 14:50 IST
France's DGAC civil aviation authority warned on Monday that passengers should expect more disruptions at French airports this week, citing strikes and protests against the government's plans to increase the retirement age.
The DGAC said it had asked airlines to cut their programme of flights by 20% for March 21 and March 22.
